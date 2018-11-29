Marin Software Now Supports Google's Responsive Search Ad Format

Marin Software, a provider of digital marketing software, is working with Google to help advertisers incorporate Google's responsive search ads (RSA) into their digital advertising campaigns. Google's ad format promises to bring greater flexibility and more clicks to ads that appear on the Google search engine results page (SERP).

Advertisers can now set up one ad with up to 15 headlines and four descriptions, and then Google will use machine learning to determine which combination will resonate most with specific audiences based on the advertisers' stated goals. Early research shows that advertisers can increase clicks or conversions up to 15 percent by adding a responsive search ad to their ad groups.