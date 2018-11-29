Marin Software Now Supports Google's Responsive Search Ad Format
Marin Software, a provider of digital marketing software, is working with Google to help advertisers incorporate Google's responsive search ads (RSA) into their digital advertising campaigns. Google's ad format promises to bring greater flexibility and more clicks to ads that appear on the Google search engine results page (SERP).
Advertisers can now set up one ad with up to 15 headlines and four descriptions, and then Google will use machine learning to determine which combination will resonate most with specific audiences based on the advertisers' stated goals. Early research shows that advertisers can increase clicks or conversions up to 15 percent by adding a responsive search ad to their ad groups.
"Consumers are more curious and more demanding than ever before, and they expect ads that are uniquely relevant to them," said Sylvanus Bent, a product manager at Google, in a statement. "With responsive search ads, you can combine your creativity with the power of Google's machine learning to deliver the ad experiences your customers now expect."
"The shift to RSAs is an inflection point for search marketing," said Wesley MacLaggan, senior vice president of marketing at Marin Software, in a statement. "Advertisers who move quickly will be able to capitalize on Google's massive machine learning capabilities, but many will need help to make a successful transition."