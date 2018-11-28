Validity Expands Data Integrity Platform to Microsoft Dynamics 365

Validity, a provider of data quality and compliance solutions, today launched a direct integration of its data quality and trust platform with Microsoft Dynamics 365 to support marketing, sales, operations, and management in achieving reliable and trustworthy CRM data.

Through the integration, Dynamics administrators benefit from the Validity platform, including Validity DemandTools, which brings intelligence and automated processes for managing duplicate, invalid, expired, and incomplete data.

Features of Validity DemandTools include the following:

Deduplication of accounts, contacts, leads, and cases;

A wide array of matching options to meet organizational stewardship requirements;

Master rules for automated merge decision making;

Field rules for added flexibility to reduce the risk of losing critical data;

Scenario management to support a consistent and structured approach to deduplication;

User record selection for full customer control of record management; and

Cross-platform support to enable migration with other CRM systems, including Salesforce.com and others.

Validity DemandTools offers mass merging, robust matching, master rule creation, and field value rules in merging.