Validity Expands Data Integrity Platform to Microsoft Dynamics 365
Validity, a provider of data quality and compliance solutions, today launched a direct integration of its data quality and trust platform with Microsoft Dynamics 365 to support marketing, sales, operations, and management in achieving reliable and trustworthy CRM data.
Through the integration, Dynamics administrators benefit from the Validity platform, including Validity DemandTools, which brings intelligence and automated processes for managing duplicate, invalid, expired, and incomplete data.
Features of Validity DemandTools include the following:
- Deduplication of accounts, contacts, leads, and cases;
- A wide array of matching options to meet organizational stewardship requirements;
- Master rules for automated merge decision making;
- Field rules for added flexibility to reduce the risk of losing critical data;
- Scenario management to support a consistent and structured approach to deduplication;
- User record selection for full customer control of record management; and
- Cross-platform support to enable migration with other CRM systems, including Salesforce.com and others.
Validity DemandTools offers mass merging, robust matching, master rule creation, and field value rules in merging.
"Providing direct integration with the Dynamics platform has made it straight-forward for the Microsoft Dynamics community to enjoy the benefits of the Validity platform that so many other organizations across the world have been relying on for years. We will continue to support the Microsoft community with our expanded offerings, including enriched tools for enhancing data integrity and our suite of data quality assessment and benchmarking offerings to help members of the Microsoft Dynamics community increase their trust of their data," said Validity Chairman and CEO Mark Briggs in a statement.