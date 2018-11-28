Unmetric Launches Sports App

Unmetric, providers of branded content analysis and discovery solutions, has launched Unmetric Sports, a product developed exclusively for professional sports teams to measure fan engagement and brand sponsorship growth.

Unmetric Sports draws from a database of historical and real-time branded content published by more than 100,000 companies on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

With Unmetric Sports, teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and other U.S. and international professional leagues can do the following:

Identify new partnerships by shortlisting potential prospects for activation deals from a list of successful partnerships across a league and city.

Explore winning content ideas to include in pitches by getting insight into the brand DNA of potential sponsors.

Renew and grow existing partnerships by showcasing the branded content performance with automated reports.

Perform content analysis to see what worked and what didn't across social networks.

Tag content into thematic buckets to review performance and do more of what works.

Identify trending topics in a word cloud to see what's trending among the sports teams within a league and city. The analysis includes keywords, hashtags, and emojis to help teams join the conversation or spot a whitespace.

Compare performance benchmarks among other sports teams on social.

Get a Brand DNA report that provides a sense of what potential sponsors talk about.

Showcase the performance of sponsored content.

Get an analysis of how a team is performing or compare the social stats of multiple teams.

"With massive investments being poured into sports sponsorships every year, it's important for teams to have a strategic line of sight to the best partnership opportunities on social and data-driven insights to retain and grow those relationships over time," said Lux Narayan, CEO of Unmetric, in a statement. "We developed Unmetric Sports as a single hub for teams to uncover new opportunities and make informed decisions about partnerships based on fan engagement and content performance."