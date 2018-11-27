OpenMarket and RealNetworks Partner to Combat Messaging Fraud

RealNetworks and OpenMarket, a mobile messaging company, have begun an initiative to identify and counter text messaging fraud in the United States and the United Kingdom. OpenMarket will start with a U.K. pilot deployment of Kontxt, RealNetworks' machine-learning platform for next-generation A2P messaging.

The move comes as companies increasingly rely on mobile messaging to help consumers with authentication, marketing, and other customer engagement, ranging from flight status notifications to restaurant reservations. However, as messaging fraud becomes more complex and highly fragmented, spam texts are now a growing threat to both consumers and organizations.

RealNetworks' Kontxt will enable OpenMarket to curtail unwanted spam text messages and counter the evolving threat of SMS fraud. Applying advanced machine-learning algorithms, Kontxt identifies the origin and intent of messages, even when message metadata is spoofed or otherwise misrepresented. The platform then groups these messages into categories so aggregators, mobile network operators, and intercarrier networks can prioritize, route, and even price messages accordingly.