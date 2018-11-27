PieSync Available on Salesforce's AppExchange

PieSync has made its data synchronization platform available on Salesforce.com's AppExchange. The app integrates Salesforce CRM with other cloud-based applications for an automatic two-way synchronization. PieSync ensures a bidirectional data flow with Salesforce, synchronizing lead data alongside regular contact data.

Every time a lead or a contact is added to or updated in Salesforce, it is automatically synced with the other apps, and vice versa. This automatic two-way, continuous synchronization of Salesforce leads and contacts segments via PieSync allows users to remote control other marketing software in real time, like a mailing list.