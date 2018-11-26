Informatica Releases Cloud Analytics Modernization Solution with Tableau Powered by AWS
Informatica, a provider of enterprise cloud data management solutions, has launched a complete, out-of-the-box cloud analytics modernization solution with Tableau, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). The cloud analytics modernization solution includes integrated data cataloging, cloud data integration, data warehousing, and visual analytics powered by Informatica, Tableau, and Amazon Redshift, running on AWS.
The solution is centered around Informatica's integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS), InformaticaIntelligent Cloud Services, the Informatica Enterprise Data Catalog (EDC), and Tableau. This AWS Quick Start solution automatically deploys and configures Informatica, Tableau Server, Amazon Redshift, and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) solutions on AWS.
Further strengthening this collaboration is the tight integration between Informatica and Tableau, which includes a plug-in for Informatica EDC within Tableau Server. The Informatica EDC provides a machine-learning-based discovery engine that automatically scans data assets across the enterprise, catalogs them, and indexes those assets for enterprise-wide discovery.
"The new Informatica analytics modernization solution, powered by AWS and Tableau, will allow organizations to speed up their analytics modernization," said Anurag Gupta, vice president of analytics, Aurora, and RDS at Amazon Web Services, in a statement. "The combination of data cataloging, data integration, data warehousing, and visualization on Amazon Redshift in the solution makes it easier to modernize and provide self-service analytics to the organization, providing enterprises with the most effective tools on the market to fuel their digital transformations."
"This integrated initiative will accelerate data democratization and empower customers to more smoothly deploy and scale a robust, modern analytics platform in the cloud," said Mark Jewet, vice president of product marketing at Tableau, in a statement. "Combining the capabilities of Informatica, Tableau, and AWS in a Quick Start solution will help organizations save time on configuring their analytics platform, allowing them to focus more on addressing critical business problems."
"Bringing together three industry leaders to provide a best-in-class integrated analytics solution will help our customers further their analytics modernizations and leverage the power of the cloud," said Ronen Schwartz, senior vice president and general manager of cloud, big data, and data integration at Informatica, in a statement. "In addition to this new cloud analytics solution, our ongoing support for AWS includes a recent deployment on AWS GovCloud as well as expanding our data governance relationship with them."