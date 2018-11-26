Informatica Releases Cloud Analytics Modernization Solution with Tableau Powered by AWS

Informatica, a provider of enterprise cloud data management solutions, has launched a complete, out-of-the-box cloud analytics modernization solution with Tableau, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). The cloud analytics modernization solution includes integrated data cataloging, cloud data integration, data warehousing, and visual analytics powered by Informatica, Tableau, and Amazon Redshift, running on AWS.

The solution is centered around Informatica's integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS), InformaticaIntelligent Cloud Services, the Informatica Enterprise Data Catalog (EDC), and Tableau. This AWS Quick Start solution automatically deploys and configures Informatica, Tableau Server, Amazon Redshift, and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) solutions on AWS.

Further strengthening this collaboration is the tight integration between Informatica and Tableau, which includes a plug-in for Informatica EDC within Tableau Server. The Informatica EDC provides a machine-learning-based discovery engine that automatically scans data assets across the enterprise, catalogs them, and indexes those assets for enterprise-wide discovery.