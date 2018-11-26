LivePerson Integrates with Datto's Autotask PSA

LivePerson has become the first conversational commerce platform provider to integrate with Datto's Autotask (Professional Services Automation) PSA, a business management platform and ticketing software.

"The new integration between Datto Autotask PSA and LivePerson provides a solution provider's customers with an easy and accessible way to reach them," said Joe Rourke, director of product management for Autotask PSA at Datto, in a statement. "At Datto, we're thrilled to continue to work with leading technology partners like LivePerson to capitalize on Autotask PSA and its open platform, and we're confident Datto and LivePerson customers will see an immediate efficiency increase with this integration."

Solution providers that leverage Datto's Autotask PSA now have access to LivePerson's conversational commerce platform, LiveEngage, to manage conversations and answer customer inquiries. Joint clients will now be able to use popular messaging channels, such as SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and voice assistants, to communicate with their IT solution providers to get answers and resolve issues.