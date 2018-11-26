ScaleX.ai Launches BDR.ai for Sales Professionals

ScaleX.ai has launched BDR.ai, a tool for sending personalized emails on behalf of quota-carrying sales professionals so that they can focus on higher-value work.

"After leading a global SDR organization for a top unified communications company, I was frustrated to see my SDRs and BDRs investing hours of their time researching contacts and writing personalized emails that led to sub-par open and reply rates," Chad Burmeister, CEO of ScaleX.ai and BDR.ai said in a statement.

With BDR.ai, for $599 per month, sales professionals gain access to the ScaleX.ai email template library delivered by a virtual BDR aligned to the sales professional. As part of the monthly subscription, the sales professional also gets the following:

100 personalized emails/day sent to prospects that meet the sales rep's ideal customer profile;

A daily AI-powered "stand-up" to point out prospects that are worthy of taking action on; and

Multiple meetings schedule per month, automatically, on the sales professional's calendar.