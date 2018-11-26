ScaleX.ai Launches BDR.ai for Sales Professionals
ScaleX.ai has launched BDR.ai, a tool for sending personalized emails on behalf of quota-carrying sales professionals so that they can focus on higher-value work.
"After leading a global SDR organization for a top unified communications company, I was frustrated to see my SDRs and BDRs investing hours of their time researching contacts and writing personalized emails that led to sub-par open and reply rates," Chad Burmeister, CEO of ScaleX.ai and BDR.ai said in a statement.
With BDR.ai, for $599 per month, sales professionals gain access to the ScaleX.ai email template library delivered by a virtual BDR aligned to the sales professional. As part of the monthly subscription, the sales professional also gets the following:
- 100 personalized emails/day sent to prospects that meet the sales rep's ideal customer profile;
- A daily AI-powered "stand-up" to point out prospects that are worthy of taking action on; and
- Multiple meetings schedule per month, automatically, on the sales professional's calendar.
"BDR.ai changes the game for quota-carrying sales professionals by automating business development. Whether they lack marketing qualified leads or they don't have a dedicated BDR to drive outbound on their behalf, BDR.ai provides virtual BDR coverage to automate the business development process and ensure that more sales people meet and exceed their quota," said Matthew McDarby, author of "The Cadence of Excellence" and managing director of Specialized Sales Systems, in a statement.