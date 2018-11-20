Orlo Integrates Live Chat and Social Media
Orlo has integrated social media and live chat management, enabling companies to move seamlessly across multiple online conversations and channels. This CRM integration also means that conversations and data are linked to help customer service and marketing teams work together.
The full Orlo suite now includes the following:
- Social customer care
- Social media marketing (organic and paid);
- Analytics;
- Media monitoring;
- Live chat;
- Online/on-site training; and
- Real-time tech support.
"If we can be there instantly, effectively, and meaningfully when our customers need us most, we can create amazing online experiences and inspire positive emotions, influencing behaviour at scale,"Ben Nimmo, Orlo's co-founder and chief technology officer, said in a statement. "Delivering powerful customer experiences and marketing that cuts through the noise allows us to turn our audience into advocates, social connections and web visitors into customers, and encourages those that matter to see online as the best way to talk to us."