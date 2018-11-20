Orlo Integrates Live Chat and Social Media

Orlo has integrated social media and live chat management, enabling companies to move seamlessly across multiple online conversations and channels. This CRM integration also means that conversations and data are linked to help customer service and marketing teams work together.

The full Orlo suite now includes the following:

Social customer care

Social media marketing (organic and paid);

Analytics;

Media monitoring;

Live chat;

Online/on-site training; and

Real-time tech support.