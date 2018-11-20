Atidot Partners with Sureify

Atidot, a provider of big data and predictive analytics tools for the insurance industry, and Sureify, providers of a life and annuity platform enabling digital sales, service, and engagement, are teaming up to bring to their unique tools to the industry.

The partnership will enable life insurers to collect new data for actionable insights. With information that is specific and relevant to each policyholder, carriers can improve how they monitor active policies for under-insurance or lapse potential, and proactively identify opportunities for cross and up-sell.

Sureify's Lifetime platform will digest most legacy data from carriers but it also allows policyholders to share their social media accounts, geolocation, IoT data, and engagement analytics. With Atidot's data analytics tools, insurance providers can combine data with actionable insights inserted into Sureify to engage customers and drive sales or leads.