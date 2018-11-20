Atidot Partners with Sureify
Atidot, a provider of big data and predictive analytics tools for the insurance industry, and Sureify, providers of a life and annuity platform enabling digital sales, service, and engagement, are teaming up to bring to their unique tools to the industry.
The partnership will enable life insurers to collect new data for actionable insights. With information that is specific and relevant to each policyholder, carriers can improve how they monitor active policies for under-insurance or lapse potential, and proactively identify opportunities for cross and up-sell.
Sureify's Lifetime platform will digest most legacy data from carriers but it also allows policyholders to share their social media accounts, geolocation, IoT data, and engagement analytics. With Atidot's data analytics tools, insurance providers can combine data with actionable insights inserted into Sureify to engage customers and drive sales or leads.
"This partnership came about in a very organic way", said Dror Katzav, CEO of Atidot, in a statement. "Our complementary technologies are a natural fit, and together they offer an end-to-end solution for life insurance providers looking to add data-powered tools to their offerings, ensuring that they stand out in an increasingly competitive market."
"Sureify's Lifetime can provide both a great deal of new data, but, most importantly, the engagement capability to go with it, and our partnership with Atidot will further enable us, and thus the life insurance carrier, to make meaningful conclusions and the subsequent action with their policyholders," said Dustin Yoder, CEO of Sureify, in a statement.