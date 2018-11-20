AppSuite's Cloud CRM Integrated with Oracle Hospitality RES3700 and Oracle Hospitality Simphony
AppSuite, a provider of cloud CRM solutions and Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has achieved Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Hospitality RES3700 5.5 and Oracle Hospitality Simphony 2.9. Furthermore, AppSuite's Cloud CRM is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace for Oracle Hospitality Cloud customers.
To achieve Oracle Validated Integration, Oracle partners must meet a stringent set of requirements to ensure solutions meet the needs and priorities of the customers. AppSuite's integration with Oracle Hospitality RES3700 and Oracle Hospitality Simphony 2.9 helps restaurants and hotels to increase visits and revenue by offering programs that combine loyalty, rewards, gift card, surveys, multichannel marketing, branded mobile apps, and delivery order management into a single platform.
"Achieving Oracle Validated Integration gives our customers confidence that the integration between AppSuite's Cloud CRM 2.0 and Oracle Hospitality RES3700 and Oracle Hospitality Simphony 2.9 is functionally sound and performs as tested," said David Hicks, vice president of worldwide independent software vendor, original equipment manufacturer, and Java business development at Oracle, in a statement. "For solutions deployed on premises, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review and test process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner's integrated offering."
"AppSuite's Cloud CRM program provides a one-stop-shop for customers who want to leverage customer intelligence, mobile apps, one-on-one marketing, rewards, loyalty, gift, ordering, and delivery and driver management into a simple-to-use and fully integrated solution," said James Daleen, CEO of AppSuite, in a statement. "AppSuite's participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace and recent Oracle Validated Integration further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of AppSuite's Cloud CRM program. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals."