AppSuite's Cloud CRM Integrated with Oracle Hospitality RES3700 and Oracle Hospitality Simphony

AppSuite, a provider of cloud CRM solutions and Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has achieved Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Hospitality RES3700 5.5 and Oracle Hospitality Simphony 2.9. Furthermore, AppSuite's Cloud CRM is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace for Oracle Hospitality Cloud customers.

To achieve Oracle Validated Integration, Oracle partners must meet a stringent set of requirements to ensure solutions meet the needs and priorities of the customers. AppSuite's integration with Oracle Hospitality RES3700 and Oracle Hospitality Simphony 2.9 helps restaurants and hotels to increase visits and revenue by offering programs that combine loyalty, rewards, gift card, surveys, multichannel marketing, branded mobile apps, and delivery order management into a single platform.