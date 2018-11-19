Silwood Integrates with Informatica

Silwood Technology today announced an integration that allows Informatica Enterprise Data Catalog (EDC) users to employ Silwood's Safyr metadata discovery software to provision SAP, Oracle, Salesforce.com, and Microsoft enterprise resource planning (ERP) and CRM metadata directly into EDC.

In this joint initiative, Silwood has developed a specific integration in its Safyr software for Informatica EDC.

Informatica EDC is an artificial intelligence-powered data enterprise catalog that provides a machine-learning-based discovery engine to scan and catalog data assets across the enterprise.

Safyr is used to extract metadata from source ERP or CRM packages. The software enables data analysts and architects to navigate, search, analyze, and subset that information into Safyr Subject Areas, which reflect business concepts such as Bill of Materials, Sales Order Process, or Customer Master Data. These Subject Areas are then exported directly into EDC.

"Customers need to be confident that they can realize the value of data from their entire landscape and they require a comprehensive approach to supporting metadata from the widest set of source applications," said Ronen Schwartz, senior vice president and general manager of cloud, big data, and data integration at Informatica, in a statement. "The Safyr integration with Informatica Enterprise Data Catalog, developed by Silwood Technology, enables us to ensure that metadata from the world's largest and most complex business applications can be quickly and effectively incorporated. This technical partnership with Silwood Technology enables our customers to rapidly provision Informatica Enterprise Data Catalog with metadata from SAP, Oracle, Microsoft and Salesforce applications." "The need to incorporate metadata from large, complex and often uncooperative packages into Informatica EDC is critical to the success of many data catalog projects," said Roland Bullivant, sales and marketing director at Silwood, in a statement. "With this integration, Informatica EDC customers can rest assured that they can derive value from the data in these business applications."

Recently Silwood Technology also expanded its metadata discovery capabilities for SAP customers, who can now use Safyr to analyse the metadata behind SAP ABAP Core Data Services (CDS).