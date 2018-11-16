MetaQuotes Launches Finteza Advertising Analytics

MetaQuotes Software has launched Finteza, an advertising and analytical service offering no data sampling and total real-time and automatic traffic quality measurement.

The system, available as part of the MetaTrader platform, allows tracking of events, managing of conversions, and launching of ads. It collects detailed statistics on user behavior and automatically generates real-time reports based on the collected data.

Finteza also analyzes the number and sources of installations, repeated usage percentages, and users' key actions and allows users to manage the launch of advertisements, both on their own and third-party websites. Detailed reports on banners and landing pages include the following: