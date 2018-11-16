Wrike Updates Wrike for Marketing with Wrike Publish and Wrike Proof

Wrike, providers of a collaborative work management platform, has added Wrike Publish and enhanced Wrike Proof with guest review capabilities to Wrike for Marketers.

"Marketing has become a true balance of art and science in the digital area, and striking that balance requires new tools," said Wrike CEO and Founder Andrew Filev in a statement. "Wrike for Marketers was our first vertical solution, specifically designed with the needs of marketing and creative teams in mind, and we continue to invest in it because we understand how incredibly important the marketing function is and the unique challenges marketers face today. We're proud to deliver the best solution for unifying the entire marketing department across priorities and processes, from creating and publishing amazing assets to planning and launching complex integrated campaigns."

Wrike Publish, a digital asset management (DAM) integrated with MediaValet, will allow users to do the following:

Publish approved assets to the DAM directly within Wrike tasks while automating metadata entry, as well as upload new versions of existing assets;

Search for and preview DAM files in Wrike;

Build projects and integrated campaigns and attach specific files to Wrike tasks; and

Collaborate with key stakeholders and clients, with or without a Wrike login, and review edits using Wrike Proof with guest review.

Wrike Proo is a proofing and approvals tool that allows approval roles to be assigned. Reviewers can provide clear and actionable feedback directly on the asset.

The solution's new features include the following:

Intuitive user interface with new floating comments associated with specific markups;

In addition to images, videos, and Portable Document Format (PDF), Wrike Proof is now compatible with Microsoft Word and PowerPoint;

Wrike Proof can now be accessed from the project file view for review of multiple assets across ongoing campaigns;

A guest review feature allowing clients and executives to securely participate in the review process of digital assets within Wrike Proof without a Wrike account.

Wrike also announced the availability of Wrike Resource, a resource management tool, enabling marketing departments to plan, manage, and optimize team members' workloads with real-time visibility and advanced reporting.