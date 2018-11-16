MomentFeed Announces Menu Manager

MomentFeed, a provider of mobile consumer experience management for multilocation companies, has launched Menu Manager, solution that enables multilocation restaurants and franchises to create and update detailed menu information to drive top social and search results.

Available at no extra cost to companies using MomentFeed Visibility Manager, Menu Manager enables multilocation restaurants to provide detailed menu information that shows up in search results on sites like Google, Facebook, TripAdvisor, Foursquare and Zomato. Restaurants can publish and manage this information across all locations through one interface that also allows them to tailor menu items, descriptions, and prices that are unique to each location. Search sites like Google then use this menu data to drive local search results when people search for specific types of food.