MomentFeed Announces Menu Manager
MomentFeed, a provider of mobile consumer experience management for multilocation companies, has launched Menu Manager, solution that enables multilocation restaurants and franchises to create and update detailed menu information to drive top social and search results.
Available at no extra cost to companies using MomentFeed Visibility Manager, Menu Manager enables multilocation restaurants to provide detailed menu information that shows up in search results on sites like Google, Facebook, TripAdvisor, Foursquare and Zomato. Restaurants can publish and manage this information across all locations through one interface that also allows them to tailor menu items, descriptions, and prices that are unique to each location. Search sites like Google then use this menu data to drive local search results when people search for specific types of food.
"Having robust, easy-to-find, and accurate menu information is a major deciding factor when people are searching for nearby restaurants on their mobile phones," said Robert Blatt, CEO of MomentFeed, in a statement. "When we recently previewed Menu Manager and its voice search support capabilities, our clients couldn't wait to get their hands on it due to its simplicity and the ability to update menu information across all restaurant locations with just a few clicks. Location-specific details like pricing, descriptions, and availability can also be easily customized for each location, which helps maintain relevant and accurate menu information to increase search rankings, local SEO, and improve visibility on mobile devices. It's a win-win for restaurants as well as consumers who are looking for detailed information to help them decide where to eat."