InsideSales.com Debuts Email Sales Prospecting Platform

InsideSales.com has introduced artificial intelligence-driven Email Prospecting to help sales reps creae, target, and track multirecipient emails with video and attachments. The feature is fully integrated with Microsoft Outlook, Google Gmail, Vidyard, and Salesforce.

"There's a growing chasm between buyer expectations and traditional email outreach. Conditioned by social media apps like Instagram, modern buyers want timely, informed, and personalized experiences with video," said Suaad Sait, president of growth at InsideSales.com, in a statement. "At InsideSales.com, we are transforming the state of B2B sales prospecting with the world's most accurate and effective email prospecting AI platform powered by collective intelligence. Instead of simply reporting email opens and clicks, we help sales understand precisely when content is viewed and by whom so that they can respond at the right moment."

Patented features in InsideSales.com's AI-driven email platform allow users to do the following: