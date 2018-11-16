InsideSales.com Debuts Email Sales Prospecting Platform
InsideSales.com has introduced artificial intelligence-driven Email Prospecting to help sales reps creae, target, and track multirecipient emails with video and attachments. The feature is fully integrated with Microsoft Outlook, Google Gmail, Vidyard, and Salesforce.
"There's a growing chasm between buyer expectations and traditional email outreach. Conditioned by social media apps like Instagram, modern buyers want timely, informed, and personalized experiences with video," said Suaad Sait, president of growth at InsideSales.com, in a statement. "At InsideSales.com, we are transforming the state of B2B sales prospecting with the world's most accurate and effective email prospecting AI platform powered by collective intelligence. Instead of simply reporting email opens and clicks, we help sales understand precisely when content is viewed and by whom so that they can respond at the right moment."
Patented features in InsideSales.com's AI-driven email platform allow users to do the following:
- Create, send, and track personalized emails with attachments and embedded videos using Vidyard video platform integration.
- Leverage email engagement data to respond to motivated buyers;
- Track true multirecipient opens, forwards, clicks, and attachment downloads from any email inbox;
- Embed and track prospect engagement with videos, product demonstrations, and attachments;
- Target and time prospecting emails using InsideSales.com NeuralSend AI insights into buyer preferences; and
- Boost sales productivity and CRM integrity by automatically importing conversations directly into Salesforce.