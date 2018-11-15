Sprout Social Integrates with HubSpot

Sprout Social has joined HubSpot as a Connect Partner with a certified integration.

The integration with Sprout Social, a provider of social media marketing, analytics, and advocacy solutions, will help bridge the gap between companies' marketing and customer service teams by enabling users to route social media messages to their service teams in HubSpot, communicate bi-directionally, and collaborate to resolve tickets, and visualize the status of their support requests in both Sprout Social and the HubSpot Service Hub.

"We're always looking to partner with companies and tools that make it even easier for our customers to deliver unrivaled experiences for their audiences as well as achieve their growth goals," said Brad Coffey, chief strategy officer at HubSpot, in a statement. "Sprout Social's offering does just that, and we're excited to have them on board as a Connect Partner."

"Through Sprout's new integration with HubSpot we look forward to bringing enhanced value to our shared customers," said Jamie Gilpin, chief marketing officer at Sprout Social, in a statement. "Together we will empower users to create a more streamlined journey for their audiences on social, and ultimately build the foundation needed to create real connection with their customers."