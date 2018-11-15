GetResponse Launches Beam Social Media Marketing App

GetResponse, a provider of digital and email marketing technology, has launched Beam to help users create videos, animated slideshows, and photo collages and promote them on social media.

With Beam, users can take existing photos and images, insert them into one of more than 150 templates, apply visuals, graphics, and text, and customize the videos, slideshows, and collages to reflect their brands. The visuals are uploaded to Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Beam then provides insight on what's trending online and features analytics for tracking and continuously improving the performance of online marketing campaigns.

"For more than 20 years GetResponse has provided the platform to enable small business owners to succeed with online marketing through email, webinars, CRM systems, and marketing automation tools," said Simon Grabowski, CEO of GetResponse, in a statement. "The launch of Beam further expands our portfolio and demonstrates our continued commitment to meet the needs of today's small business owners by making it easy to attract and engage customers through video."

Beam is now available on iTunes and Google Play and runs on both iOS and Android platforms. Beam is available as a free app, or for businesses that require advanced features and functions, the pro app is available through a subscription. The paid subscription version, which features premium templates and customized branding, is $9.99 per month.