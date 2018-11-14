Nimble Releases Mobile 3.0 for Android

Nimble today launched Mobile CRM 3.0 for Android, complementing the iOS version released earlier this year.

Nimble unifies contacts from mobile, cloud-based, and desktop records into an all-in-one relationship manager. Sales and marketing professionals can prepare for meetings by scanning social insights, sales intelligence, and contact engagement history from their portal devices. To keep the momentum going, Office 365 and G Suite users can send personalized responses using templated, trackable emails and monitor opportunities across all deal stages from their portable devices.

"People buy from the people they know, like, and trust," said Nimble CEO Jon Ferrara in a statement. "We, therefore, designed Nimble Mobile to give users the insights they need to build confidence, engage in productive discussions, follow up, and follow through promptly, anytime, anywhere."

Nimble Mobile CRM 3.0 empowers mobile teams and individuals to do the following:

Review email, calendar, and social contact history. Sales intelligence is readily available because Nimble automatically synchronizes every email conversation, calendar activity, and social interaction for each team member's contacts.

Access detailed dossiers on customers and prospects, including social media insights, sales intelligence, and engagement history within email, calendar, and contacts apps.

Scan business cards to create new CRM records. Nimble collects contact names, titles, companies, emails, addresses, and phone numbers.

Send tracked messages and templated emails. Nimble Mobile users can access email templates with custom merge tags and pre-set attachments to send to contacts and enable message tracking from their mobile devices.

Manage multiple sales pipelines from the field. Users can manage sales across multiple pipelines to stay on top of projects, log notes using mobile voice commands, assign follow-up tasks, and schedule reminders to follow through.