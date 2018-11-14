Showpad Acquires Meeting Intelligence Platform Voicefox

Showpad, a provider of a sales enablement platform, has acquired meeting intelligence software provider Voicefox, whose technology can record, transcribe, and analyze business conversations. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"In today's B2B selling environment, buyers want to interact with sellers who offer value and act as trusted advisors, meaning the stakes for every sales interaction are high. Yet sales managers have limited visibility into how their sellers are talking to customers," said Pieterjan Bouten, CEO of Showpad, in a statement. "With this acquisition, we're adding powerful capabilities that will not only provide insight into these sales conversations at scale but also offer sales managers the ability to optimize the way their sellers engage with prospects."

In addition to its acquisition of Voicefox, Showpad introduced several new features and integrations specifically designed to support inside sellers. When paired with Showpad's existing inside sales functionality, which includes screen sharing, social selling, personalization, email integrations, and Shared Spaces, the features from this release create seamless workflows. These new features include the following:

New and improved integrations with leading CRM platforms: In addition to Showpad's existing Salesforce.com integration, a new integration with SAP C4C and improved Microsoft Dynamics integration automatically log seller sharing activities.

Support for sales engagement platforms: Through integrations with Outreach and SalesLoft, sellers can find and share content within their sales engagement tools and track individual recipients' engagement with shared content.

Personalized landing pages: Pages lets marketers create landing pages that organize content around specific topics or personas.