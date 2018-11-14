Showpad Acquires Meeting Intelligence Platform Voicefox
Showpad, a provider of a sales enablement platform, has acquired meeting intelligence software provider Voicefox, whose technology can record, transcribe, and analyze business conversations. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"In today's B2B selling environment, buyers want to interact with sellers who offer value and act as trusted advisors, meaning the stakes for every sales interaction are high. Yet sales managers have limited visibility into how their sellers are talking to customers," said Pieterjan Bouten, CEO of Showpad, in a statement. "With this acquisition, we're adding powerful capabilities that will not only provide insight into these sales conversations at scale but also offer sales managers the ability to optimize the way their sellers engage with prospects."
In addition to its acquisition of Voicefox, Showpad introduced several new features and integrations specifically designed to support inside sellers. When paired with Showpad's existing inside sales functionality, which includes screen sharing, social selling, personalization, email integrations, and Shared Spaces, the features from this release create seamless workflows. These new features include the following:
- New and improved integrations with leading CRM platforms: In addition to Showpad's existing Salesforce.com integration, a new integration with SAP C4C and improved Microsoft Dynamics integration automatically log seller sharing activities.
- Support for sales engagement platforms: Through integrations with Outreach and SalesLoft, sellers can find and share content within their sales engagement tools and track individual recipients' engagement with shared content.
- Personalized landing pages: Pages lets marketers create landing pages that organize content around specific topics or personas.
"More active selling time is directly tied to more revenue. These new features and integrations show our commitment to helping these teams boost productivity through a seamless, integrated workflow," said Louis Jonckheere, chief product officer at Showpad, in a statement. "As the lines between field sales and inside sales continue to blur, we're dedicated to delivering a unified platform that will enable all sellers within an organization, whether inside or in the field, to be successful."
Related Articles
Showpad Acquires LearnCore
05 Jun 2018
The acquisition of LearnCore adds to Showpad's sales enablement platform.
Showpad Introduces Partner Program and 10 New Integrations
26 Jun 2018
Showpad partners integrate with the company's sales enablement platform.
Showpad Releases Augmented Reality for Sales
11 Jul 2018
Showpad's support for 3D models and augmented reality enables salespeople to provide visually engaging selling experiences.