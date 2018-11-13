NICE Unveils Journey Excellence Score
NICE today launched the Journey Excellence Score (JES), a new metric to precisely measure the quality of customer experience across multiple channels over time. It is being incorporated in the latest version of the NICE Customer Journey Optimization solution released today.
The Journey Excellence Score by NICE Nexidia provides a unified, end-to-end view of customer experience across all touchpoints and relationships. It combines hundreds of attributes from multitouch interactions with sentiment scores and survey responses as well as with qualitative and quantitative measurements of journey effort, such as the number of channels used, repeat interactions, duration of the journey, and more. Measures currently used to gauge service quality, such as customer satisfaction surveys, average handling time, and sentiment analysis are considered in the mix. The new metric also evaluates both past and present journeys to pinpoint the root cause of negative interactions and enables organizations to predict the likelihood of journeys that could lead to undesired outcomes, such as churn or complaints.
Key capabilities of the Journey Excellence Score include the following:
- Automatically calculates and delivers a precise measurement of customer experience and service quality for all customer journeys;
- Enables specific journeys (such as billing and payments, onboarding, or technical support) to be individually scored and benchmarked;
- Provides trended reports to understand the effect of CX initiatives on journey quality over time; and
- Proactively recommends specific areas for further investigation, such as micro-journeys that are triggering low scores.
"Customer experience has come to the forefront in distinguishing industry leaders from followers. As more organizations understand the prominence of customer experience as a key differentiator and prioritize it, innovative analytics solutions that help organize, analyze, and operationalize customer journeys to drive the outcomes their customers expect will be critical to success," said Miki Migdal, president of the NICE Enterprise Product Group, in a statement. "The Journey Excellence Score enables service professionals to quickly identify and share any gaps and bottlenecks that need to be addressed within the customer journey in a format that can be easily understood. I'm excited that the Journey Excellence Score is now available to enable organizations to move to the next level of sophistication in their customer journey analytics programs."
