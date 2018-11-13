NICE Unveils Journey Excellence Score

NICE today launched the Journey Excellence Score (JES), a new metric to precisely measure the quality of customer experience across multiple channels over time. It is being incorporated in the latest version of the NICE Customer Journey Optimization solution released today.

The Journey Excellence Score by NICE Nexidia provides a unified, end-to-end view of customer experience across all touchpoints and relationships. It combines hundreds of attributes from multitouch interactions with sentiment scores and survey responses as well as with qualitative and quantitative measurements of journey effort, such as the number of channels used, repeat interactions, duration of the journey, and more. Measures currently used to gauge service quality, such as customer satisfaction surveys, average handling time, and sentiment analysis are considered in the mix. The new metric also evaluates both past and present journeys to pinpoint the root cause of negative interactions and enables organizations to predict the likelihood of journeys that could lead to undesired outcomes, such as churn or complaints.

Key capabilities of the Journey Excellence Score include the following:

Automatically calculates and delivers a precise measurement of customer experience and service quality for all customer journeys;

Enables specific journeys (such as billing and payments, onboarding, or technical support) to be individually scored and benchmarked;

Provides trended reports to understand the effect of CX initiatives on journey quality over time; and

Proactively recommends specific areas for further investigation, such as micro-journeys that are triggering low scores.