RAIN Group Launches Sales Goal Setting Worksheet

RAIN Group, a global sales training and performance improvement company, today launched its Goal Setting Worksheet, a resource fo providing a proven goals framework and action planning process to help professionals in all industries meet their goals in 2019.

"It's not enough to just set goals. You need to know how you're going to achieve them. You need an action plan to hold yourself accountable. This worksheet helps individuals do just that," said Erica Stritch, vice president of marketing at RAIN Group, in a statement. "Setting goals keeps you focused, motivates you, and gives you a destination to work toward. It's an essential part of any career."

With this worksheet, professionals will learn the following:

three types of goals they must define;

five key areas they must address to set their goals and achieve them;

six essential elements of an action plan; and

A simple, three-minute practice that can double their success rate in achieving the tasks they set out to accomplish each week.

The new resource is being offered as a free download and comes with a blank goal-setting worksheet, step-by-step instructions, and a complete example.