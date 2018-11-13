ItaQuod Launches Structured CRM Platform

ItaQuod today released its Structured CRM platform for capturing, consuming, and collaborating on information, with an embedded data structure for both demographic and learned information.

"Every organization is different, as are the roles of team members within each organization. Some set strategy, others align the organization, own lead generation and messaging, build product or service offerings, close business or support current customers," said Bill Vergantino, CEO of ItaQuod, in a statement. "However, what is consistent is that for an organization to be successful, each role within the business needs to do its part to help drive revenue, directly or indirectly. To do that, all of these roles require compelling information related to what is being 'learned' during interactions within sales cycles. ItaQuod has been built with that awareness in mind."

ItaQuod Structured CRM can align all resources within the organization to acquire new customers, retain existing customers, and learn where and why customers are being won and lost. It works to provide clarity on what information to capture when working a lead or opportunity, how to capture the information, and where to store it for easy retrieval. It leverages ItaQuod's Data Structure, with 12 structure-aware features.