Capsule Adds Teams Plan to Its CRM

Capsule today launched the Teams plan, a new feature for its CRM platform. The Teams plan allows users to allocate leads, customers, and sales opportunities to teams that match organizational structure, then secure access through team membership.

The primary functions of the Teams plan are to allow larger and growing businesses to assign responsibility for customers, control access to data, and report on team performance.

"Through Capsule, you can already own and assign ownership to sales opportunities, cases, and tasks. With this update, we've extended this feature to organizations and people. Now each account or lead can be assigned an owner, ensuring that there is someone responsible for taking care of all relationships," said Duncan Stockdill, founder and CEO of Capsule, in a statement. "Generally growing businesses and larger organizations have been restricted to more complex CRMs because they need the control and reports that go with those. What we're doing with Capsule is maintaining a simple approach to CRM but making this applicable to larger organizations too."

Alongside teams and roles, Capsule is introducing a set of reports for the Teams plan to give businesses actionable insights into performance across the whole company. Organizations will now be able to see what opportunities they've won or lost, and why, and then drill down to see this over time, by owner and team. The pipeline reports show the number of sales opportunities by the team, owner, and milestone as well as a pipeline forecast for projected revenue.