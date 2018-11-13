Lessonly and Zendesk Partner

Lessonly, a provider of online training software, released Lessonly for Zendesk, which brings training and practice directly into Zendesk products.

Lessonly's Practice suite offers customer service teams realistic training experiences. With a few clicks, contact center and customer experience leaders can send real-world Zendesk tickets into Lessonly, where agents can practice their resolution skills in a low-risk environment. Beta testing of Lessonly for Zendesk has led to greater confidence for newly-onboarded employees and more opportunities for experienced reps to improve their skills.

"We believe that deliberate practice is fundamental to the success of any team. This is especially true for customer service teams," said Conner Burt, chief operating officer at Lessonly, in a statement. "Our platform is purpose-built to help reps and agents learn and practice the skills they need to do better work and delight customers."

"With Lessonly and Zendesk, high-touch support teams serve customers faster, drive consistent support, and elevate the customer experience through continuous training," said Billy Robins, director of technology alliances at Zendesk, in a statement. "This allows our joint customers to deliver great customer experiences regardless of channel."