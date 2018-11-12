SAP to Acquire Qualtrics

SAP will acquire Qualtrics, a provider of experience management (XM) software, for $8 billion.

Following the closing of the transaction, Qualtrics is expected to maintain its leadership, personnel, branding and culture, operating as an entity within SAP's Cloud Business Group Ryan Smith, CEO of Qualtrics, will continue to lead the company, which is also expected to continue to maintain dual headquarters in Provo, Utah, and Seattle.

Qualtrics' XM Platform collects feedback and data across customers, employees, product, and brand.