Maslansky + Partners Launches Dynamic Response

Communication strategy firm maslansky + partners today launched Version 2.0 of Dynamic Response, a predictive data-driven messaging platform to help companies formulate the appropriate messaging for crisis and issue response.

"We've tested thousands of messages for hundreds of companies around the world on a wide range of crises and issues. We've seen which messages work, which do not, and why. And there are clear patterns that are predictive of how an audience will react based on the circumstances," said Michael Maslansky, CEO of maslansky + partners, in a statement. "Communication teams can learn from past successes and failures and increase the speed of response. That means they can reduce the risk of costly damage to a brand or company reputation that can result from saying the wrong thing or just taking too long to say anything."

At the heart of Dynamic Response is an algorithm that diagnoses what matters based on the specific facts of a situation, generates an issue-specific framework, and provides message starting points for communicators to finish and finesse.

Version 2.0 of Dynamic Response includes the following expansions:

An expanded, continuously updated database of research-tested message starters and examples;

A centralized, searchable response archive for finding approved responses to similar challenges; and

Integrated review and approval workflow that enables confidential feedback from communications, legal, and other stakeholders.