Vertebrae Introduces Axis Augmented Reality Shopping Experience

Vertebrae, a provider pf interactive 3D and augmented reality solutions, today launched Axis, an augmented commerce platform for retail. With Axis, retailers can transform existing sites with 3D and AR experiences that allow customers to fully visualize and try out any number of virtual products as they research and buy.

"As virtual experiences move into the mainstream, retailers can no longer afford to approach AR as a novelty or one-off experiment," said Vince Cacace, founder and CEO of Vertebrae, in a statement. "The key to success is to meaningfully integrate AR into the commerce experience to drive conversion and sales and ensuring AR is available to any shopper, on any device, anywhere they want to shop, not simply on an app. The Axis platform simplifies the delivery of high-fidelity 3D assets within existing ecommerce environments, giving consumers new levels of confidence in their purchasing decisions."

Axis is built from the ground up to allow retailers to create and manage high-fidelity 3D content at scale and integrate these assets into any existing digital commerce environments.

"With Vertebrae and the Axis platform we're now able to provide our customers with the ability to virtually try on hats on our site, up close, at any angle, on their very own head," said Carson Finkle, CEO at Tenth Street Hats, in a statement. "Vertebrae's technology solves the friction problem of requiring our customers to download an app in order to have an AR product experience and handles the hard work of delivering AR to any device or operating system so that we can focus on delighting our customers."

Key capabilities include the following: