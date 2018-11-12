LiveChat Launches Academy to Help Users Master Chatbots

LiveChat today launched Academy as part of its BotEngine platform for building chatbots.

Academy guides users with complete lessons that show in a few minutes how to build chatbots for specific business needs Each lesson covers a different bot scenario and emphasizes a different part of the building process.

"We're aiming to create a venue where our users can learn more about chatbots' functionalities, both basic and advanced, such as stories, interactions, or rich messages," said Dariusz Zabrzenski, head of research and development at LiveChat, in a statement. "In the future, we're going to supplement Academy by including newchatbot scenarios, as well as those which are dedicated to concrete integrations."

While creating chatbots in the BotEngine app, users can integrate them with their Slack, Twitter, or LiveChat accounts.

Available lessons include the following: