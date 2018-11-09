Reactful Joins Marketo LaunchPoint Ecosystem

Reactful, a web personalization technology company powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, has joined the Marketo LaunchPoint ecosystem as a member of the Accelerate partner program. The partnership integrates Reactful's AI and machine learning capabilities with the Marketo Engagement Platform to help marketers personalize their website experience for every visitor.

Reactful uses real-time communication with website visitors via reactions and notifications. With this integration, marketers can ensure their websites adapt to each visitor's exhibited browsing intent while personalizing messages based on visitor traits.

"With Marketo, Reactful AI is supercharging website personalization to drive engagement and lead capture," said Leifur Thordarson, Reactful's president and CEO, in a statement. "With Reactful, Marketo customers can truly engage their customers and achieve the results they desire, without additional tech development or support."

Reactful and Marketo already share a number of customers who have been able to benefit from the integration between both companies. For example, financial management software company Sage Intacct has seen a 38 percent lift in leads generated leveraging the joint solution.