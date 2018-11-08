Clarabridge Updates Banking Solution
Clarabridge, a provider of customer experience management (CEM) solutions, has updated its Clarabridge Banking Solution, an artificial intelligence-powered solution designed specifically for the banking industry.
This latest offering introduces new features, relevant key performance indicators and industry models, and pre-packaged dashboards. Among the many new features are the ability to identify and prioritize complaints and determine root causes; monitor macro-level digital banking sentiment on mobile devicess and websites and understand friction points; make decisions about branch facilities based on customer satisfaction; and review the contact center experience and quality of agent call handling.
New modules have been customized to the unique workflow of the industry and include Complaints & Compliance Analysis, Digital Experience (mobile app and website), Branch & ATM Experience, and Contact Centre Experience.
The solution continues to offer text and speech analytics that can be applied to call transcriptions, online reviews, social media, and surveys.
"The Clarabridge Banking Solution accelerates time to value through out-of-the-box content and dashboards, which include conversational analytics; banking KPIs; banking categorization models; key indicators of loyalty, such as effort, emotion, sentiment and intent," said Mark Bishof, CEO of Clarabridge, in a statement. "From digital through to branch and contact center, the Clarabridge Banking Solution will ensure that our customers can jumpstart their programs and get personalized and relevant omnichannel insights that facilitate both strategic and operational decisions."