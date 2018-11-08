Clarabridge Updates Banking Solution

Clarabridge, a provider of customer experience management (CEM) solutions, has updated its Clarabridge Banking Solution, an artificial intelligence-powered solution designed specifically for the banking industry.

This latest offering introduces new features, relevant key performance indicators and industry models, and pre-packaged dashboards. Among the many new features are the ability to identify and prioritize complaints and determine root causes; monitor macro-level digital banking sentiment on mobile devicess and websites and understand friction points; make decisions about branch facilities based on customer satisfaction; and review the contact center experience and quality of agent call handling.

New modules have been customized to the unique workflow of the industry and include Complaints & Compliance Analysis, Digital Experience (mobile app and website), Branch & ATM Experience, and Contact Centre Experience.

The solution continues to offer text and speech analytics that can be applied to call transcriptions, online reviews, social media, and surveys.