Videolicious Awarded U.S. Patent Related to Its Video Automation Platform

Videolicious, a provider of video automation for B2B sales and marketing organizations, has received a U.S. patent that protects the deep video content analytics integral to the company's video automation technology. This is Videolicious' second patent; its first, granted in 2012, protects its Talk and Tapvideo creation methodology, which allows users to control when each shot appears in a created video.

The intellectual property protected by patent number 10121517 enables the Videolicious platform to analyze how spoken messages and streaming images within a video (created in and distributed from the same platform) influence positive and negative engagement by audiences. These insights then manifest as a heatmap superimposed over the words contained in the video, informing recommendations for optimizing video messages to increase the intended audience behaviors (e.g., progression of the sales cycle; conversions).