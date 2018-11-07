Videolicious Awarded U.S. Patent Related to Its Video Automation Platform
Videolicious, a provider of video automation for B2B sales and marketing organizations, has received a U.S. patent that protects the deep video content analytics integral to the company's video automation technology. This is Videolicious' second patent; its first, granted in 2012, protects its Talk and Tapvideo creation methodology, which allows users to control when each shot appears in a created video.
The intellectual property protected by patent number 10121517 enables the Videolicious platform to analyze how spoken messages and streaming images within a video (created in and distributed from the same platform) influence positive and negative engagement by audiences. These insights then manifest as a heatmap superimposed over the words contained in the video, informing recommendations for optimizing video messages to increase the intended audience behaviors (e.g., progression of the sales cycle; conversions).
"Since day one we have been committed to building technology that differentiates sales leaders and marketers from their competition through end-to-end video solutions. It's not enough to simply create basic video and audio recordings; distributing them, understanding their journey and impact, and using performance insights to improve messaging and creative is the missing piece of the b2b marketing tech stack," said Matt Singer, CEO and co-founder of Videolicious, in a statement. "This patent recognizes the technology that completes it and certifies that we are the only company that can offer these deep video content analytics to our customers."