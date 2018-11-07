6sense Launches Sales Intelligence

6sense, providers of an account-based marketing (ABM) orchestration platform, has added features to enhance its existing sales experience. The sales intelligence enhancements provide insights designed to drive sales action in coordination with marketing.

6sense Sales Intelligence brings together CRM, marketing automation data, web engagement data, and 6sense's anonymous intent data to provide comprehensive and centralized visibility into account intent, engagement and reach activity directly within their existing CRM platform. With it, users can do the following:

Track accounts' engagements over time to uncover trends in their readiness for outreach;

Gain visibility into anonymous intent from key accounts, based on relevant keyword research and website visits; and

Assess the engagement status of the most important personas in any given deal.

Other enhancements include ABM alerts that deliver a summary of notable account activity, as well as updates to 6sense's master company dataset and associated artificial intelligence.