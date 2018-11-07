6sense Launches Sales Intelligence
6sense, providers of an account-based marketing (ABM) orchestration platform, has added features to enhance its existing sales experience. The sales intelligence enhancements provide insights designed to drive sales action in coordination with marketing.
6sense Sales Intelligence brings together CRM, marketing automation data, web engagement data, and 6sense's anonymous intent data to provide comprehensive and centralized visibility into account intent, engagement and reach activity directly within their existing CRM platform. With it, users can do the following:
- Track accounts' engagements over time to uncover trends in their readiness for outreach;
- Gain visibility into anonymous intent from key accounts, based on relevant keyword research and website visits; and
- Assess the engagement status of the most important personas in any given deal.
Other enhancements include ABM alerts that deliver a summary of notable account activity, as well as updates to 6sense's master company dataset and associated artificial intelligence.
"This update was designed as a response to sales teams' requests to be empowered with insight to prioritize their time better, make their outreach more relevant, and shed light on what their prospects really care about at any given time," said Amar Doshi, 6sense's vice president of product, in a statement. "For those who subscribe to the BANT qualification approach, getting an early advantage on learning about need and timing can make all the difference in deal outcomes."