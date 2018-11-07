Glassbox Integrates with AWS Machine Learning

Glassbox, providers of a digital customer management solution, today announced its integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Machine Learning, allowing Glassbox users to generate advanced automatic, predictive, and omnichannel insights from the combined solutions.

With the combination of Glassbox and AWS Machine Learning, Glassbox's digital data can be poured into AWS ML models and correlated with data from other channels.