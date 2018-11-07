Glassbox Integrates with AWS Machine Learning
Glassbox, providers of a digital customer management solution, today announced its integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Machine Learning, allowing Glassbox users to generate advanced automatic, predictive, and omnichannel insights from the combined solutions.
With the combination of Glassbox and AWS Machine Learning, Glassbox's digital data can be poured into AWS ML models and correlated with data from other channels.
"This integration ensures that our customers are always at the cutting edge of machine learning developments and that Glassbox leverages the huge investments Amazon has made in this domain over the last few years," said Yaron Gueta, Glassbox's co-founder and chief technology officer, in a statement. "We are thrilled to offer this functionality to all enterprises, whether they are already using AWS or wish to use Glassbox's AWS environment."