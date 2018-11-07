Swiftpage Increase Marketing Automation in New Act! Version

Swiftpage today released a new version of its Act! CRM product for small and mid-sized businesses with more marketing automation features, rich customer management, dynamic sales pipeline management, actionable business insights, and integrations with hundreds of business optimization applications.

"Just like big enterprises, in order to stay competitive, small businesses are always looking for ways to improve customer engagement, drive retention, and increase loyalty through repeat business," said H. John Oechsle, president and CEO of Swiftpage, in a statement. "With the introduction of Act! Marketing Automation to the portfolio, we are now able to provide our customers with the ultimate toolset to drive business growth."

Act! Marketing Automation delivers comprehensive campaign management, a visual workflow designer to map out customer journeys, real-time response metrics, and CRM workflows to fuse marketing and sales efforts.

The dynamic pipeline management tools include an interactive sales funnel, in-context key performance indicators, an actionable sales pipeline with drag-and-drop capabilities, and advanced filtering.