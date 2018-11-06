Acquia Partners with BigCommerce

Acquia and BigCommerce today announced a partnership to help retailers develop and launch online ecommerce solutions with open-source content management.

Through the partnership between Acquia and BigCommerce, retailers can now tap into the open-source content management system Drupal and BigCommerce's ecommerce platform for catalog, order, and customer data.

"Brands are under intense pressure to establish trust and foster a loyal customer base or else risk being disrupted by dominant global retailers and low-cost competitors. That is why it's so important to elevate your brand story at every opportunity and affirm your value in every interaction," said Michael Sullivan, Acquia's CEO, in a statement. "We're working with BigCommerce to help fast-track the development of content for commerce initiatives for ambitious, mid-market brands. Our combined approach provides enormous opportunities to build brand storefronts and connect with consumers across every channel."

"Working with Acquia, BigCommerce is expanding what's possible for merchants and retailers that are looking to provide a unique site experience by empowering them to make content for commerce a strategic part of their marketing and retail strategies," said Brent Bellm, BigCommerce's CEO, in a statement. "BigCommerce's ecommerce platform offers a best-in-class commerce solution paired with the Acquia Experience Platform, enabling merchants to launch the world's most engaging, content-rich commerce sites."