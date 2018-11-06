CMO Council Launches Insights Center
The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council launched the Insight Center, a subscription service for marketers seeking real-time global knowledge and intelligence. The new service is available to CMO Council Premium Members as part of their enhanced membership. General access to the Insight Center is available for an annual subscription of $99 per year.
Curated exclusively by the editorial team at the CMO Council, the Insight Center houses more than 1,100 individual marketing facts and statistics; more than 300 of the latest senior executive appointments across marketing; a comprehensive global calendar of industry events, experience and branding; and hundreds of curated charts, graphs, and infographics from a range marketing research sources.
"Since founding the CMO Council, our mission and mandate has been to equip the chief marketing officer with the peer-based knowledge and authority leadership to advance and evolve the role both personally and across the industry," said Donovan Neale-May, executive director and founder of the CMO Council, in a statement. "This translates into thousands of data points aggregated from around the world amounting to hundreds of thousands of editorial team hours to collect and curate. Now, we have made all of our research and fact-finding exploration available to marketing professionals, investors, academics, and students in all countries worldwide."