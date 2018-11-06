Formstack Expands Offline Form Submission Capabilities

Cloud business software provider Formstack today launched an offline data capture add-on powered by Formstack Go, a new mobile app for iOS and Android.

Formstack's Offline Forms add-on allows users to capture form data without a live internet connection, storing the data locally on the device and uploading it to the cloud once a connection is available.

Data submitted via Formstack Go syncs between apps locally and automatically routes to the necessary location once an internet connection is established. Offline Forms also retain third-party web app integrations, such as Salesforce.com, Quickbooks and Zendesk, as well as workflow automation processes.

In addition to accessing forms offline, Formstack Go allows users to lock devices into a limited kiosk mode. Available in both vertical and horizontal orientations, the new setting allows users to continually submit forms without having to navigate back to the beginning of the form or exiting the app.