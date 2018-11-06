Marchex Acquires Telmetrics

By combining resources, the companies expect to leverage machine learning and AI-driven capabilities to deliver unique solutions across communication channels, including voice and text.

"We are excited to combine our product capabilities and customer conversational data with one of the largest conversational data sets in the world. Customer conversational data is a transformative asset in applying AI and machine learning to unlock the valuable insights needed to build new analytics solutions for customer conversations across communication channels," said Andrew Osmak, CEO of Telmetrics, in a statement. "I'm very proud of the accomplishments of our devoted staff, and we look forward to joining forces with Marchex to leverage our collective capabilities to unlock the value of every conversation, across voice and text, for brands of global scale to local SMBs across the United States and abroad."