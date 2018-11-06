Clarifai Partners with RichRelevance for Greater Personalization with Visual AI

Clarifai, a visual recognition artificial intelligence company, and RichRelevance, a provider of experience personalization, have teamed up to extend RichRelevance's Xen AI with Clarifai's visual AI models to deliver a comprehensive, full-spectrum suite of AI personalization strategies.

The joint solution enables retailers and manufacturers to tap into deep learning and visual AI to deliver digital shopping experiences that incorporate visual inputs and concepts.

"We're committed to bringing our clients the cutting-edge AI capabilities they need to exceed customer expectations," said Raj Badarinath, vice president of marketing and ecosystems at RichRelevance, in a statement. "Our ecosystem strategy is to bring together the specialists in the broad personalization AI market under one umbrella, enabling both customer and partner data science extensions. This partnership with Clarifai extends our Xen AI platform with state-of-the-art visual AI for today's shoppers. Now brands and retailers have everything they need, from user behavior to deep-learning AI, in a single platform to deliver the most relevant shopping experience."

Initial use cases with early adopters include visually similar product recommendations, image matching using the retailer's current product catalog with external pictures taken via mobile or social sites such as Pinterest, and catalog enrichment.