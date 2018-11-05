Captivate Launches Captivate Places
Captivate, providers of a digital video office network, launched Captivate Places, a centralized analytics and planning platform that aggregates business and consumer data and pinpoints locations, devices, and timing to help advertisers optimize their brand campaigns.
Now advertisers can use data-driven targeting capabilities to further identify on-the-go professionals and then measure campaign ROI.
By leveraging insights from key partners, such as Placed, Dstillery, Nielsen, Vision Critical, Linkett, and Infogroup, this new offering can identify consumer segments, behaviors, activity, media usage, and transactions to build plans, conduct mapping and predictive response modeling, and provide attribution.
"Our continued partnership with Captivate to demonstrate the impact of office advertising to store visitation has proven to be a natural fit," said David Shim, founder and CEO of Placed, in a statement. "We've seen great success so far, and we're excited to provide new advertisers with the ability to see how their campaigns can truly influence the in-store activity of principal shoppers."
Key features of Captivate Places include the following:
- Planning. Target campaigns further with location data, website browsing behavior, and first party CRM data;
- Location. Leverage venues and audiences to identify demographic, buying, and media consumption behavior;
- Attribution. Measure campaign impact with research studies that track brand lift, foot traffic, and incremental website visitation; and
- Custom Audiences. Use first-priority data to model look-alike audiences based on actual traits and behaviors of website users.
"Captivate's unique environment of top office buildings includes millions of professionals with varying job titles, responsibilities, and personal interests," said Michael Guzewicz, business development manager at Dstillery, in a statement. "By utilizing insights from Dstillery's Dscover Maps tool, marketers looking to reach qualified, active audiences can identify the class-A buildings that have the highest concentration of their ideal audience, helping them to better plan and serve their ad campaigns."
"Captivate is continuing to grow beyond the screens in elevators," said Scott Marden, chief marketing officer at Captivate, in a statement. "Captivate Places now provides our partners with access to an extremely stable audience and a deeper understanding of their behaviors. Customers in the financial, retail and alcohol industries have been the largest segments for Places so far, but the analytics and planning tools are helpful for any brand trying to better optimize their media, show ROI, and/or measure the value of key customer segments."