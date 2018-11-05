Captivate Launches Captivate Places

Captivate, providers of a digital video office network, launched Captivate Places, a centralized analytics and planning platform that aggregates business and consumer data and pinpoints locations, devices, and timing to help advertisers optimize their brand campaigns.

Now advertisers can use data-driven targeting capabilities to further identify on-the-go professionals and then measure campaign ROI.

By leveraging insights from key partners, such as Placed, Dstillery, Nielsen, Vision Critical, Linkett, and Infogroup, this new offering can identify consumer segments, behaviors, activity, media usage, and transactions to build plans, conduct mapping and predictive response modeling, and provide attribution.

"Our continued partnership with Captivate to demonstrate the impact of office advertising to store visitation has proven to be a natural fit," said David Shim, founder and CEO of Placed, in a statement. "We've seen great success so far, and we're excited to provide new advertisers with the ability to see how their campaigns can truly influence the in-store activity of principal shoppers."

Key features of Captivate Places include the following: