BrightTALK Integrates with HubSpot

BrightTALK, a content and demand marketing platform provider, has joined HubSpot as a Connect Partner with a certified integration.

The BrightTALK integration allows HubSpot's marketing automation capabilities to be used by marketers to capture information about how webinars and online talks are being viewed. Marketers on the BrightTALK platform who use HubSpot can track more than 50 data points of viewer behavior.

"We're always looking to partner with companies and tools that make it even easier for our customers to achieve their growth goals," said Brad Coffey, chief strategy officer at HubSpot, in a statement. "BrightTALK's offering does just that, and we're excited to have them on board as a Connect Partner."

HubSpot's Connect Program is an ecosystem of third-party integrations. Certified Partners comply with a set of requirements and hit set milestones for installs and positive reviews from customers to receive the HubSpot stamp of approval.