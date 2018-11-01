Simulmedia Launches D2Cx TV Marketplace for Direct-to-Consumer Marketers

Simulmedia, a provider of TV media metrics, business outcomes, inventory placement, and pricing for marketers and advertisers, has launched a marketplace for direct-to-consumer marketers.

The marketplace, called D2Cx.com, uses bidding, small daily minimums, bottom-up reporting, and distribution across more than 200 billion national TV ad impressions weekly from top cable and broadcast networks.

"For years, we've talked to digitally-born, D2C marketers who were frustrated with the archaic ways that national TV is bought, the huge minimum spends, little control over spots, and slow reporting," said Dave Morgan, Simulmedia's founder and CEO, in a statement "D2Cx.com is purpose-built to solve those problems and bring a true marketplace with bidding to national TV advertising. For the first time, D2C marketers can use TV to test, learn, and optimize the way they can with digital."

For D2C companies, the marketplace will provide a single point of access into the massive reach of television, with transparency on outcomes, fees, supplier media, and data costs. D2Cx.com will enable media owners to develop a new channel to directly engage advertisers. The D2Cx marketplace also will give media sellers a non-conflicting sales channel with which they can gate their media based on customer and price.

"In the recent explosion of direct-to-consumer brands, a number of them have leveraged TV advertising the old-fashioned way to grow customers at a scale that digital channels haven't achieved yet. But their buys are not as efficient as they could be if they could test, learn, and optimize on linear and OTT just as they do with their digital advertising," Morgan said. "We've built D2Cx specifically to meet the needs of D2C marketers because they have been massively underserved by how TV is bought and sold today, a system built for the P&Gs and General Motors of the world, not the Caspers and Pelotons."

Powered by Simulmedia's patented VAMOS software platform, its Transparent TV product delivers national ad campaigns featuring both premium over-the-top (OTT) and national linear TV inventory, at massive scale.