LogMeIn Adds Proactive AI and Language Capabilities to Bold360

LogMeIn has added proactive artificial intelligence and language features to the Bold360 platform, enabling it to anticipate customer needs and promote engagements at the right time, in the right way, and in the right language.

"Today we are bringing the personalization of an in-person customer experience to the digital world," said Paddy Srinivasan, general manager of customer engagement and support solutions at LogMeIn, in a statement. "By putting everything online, we've lost the humanity that generally comes with a one-on-one engagement. Ironically, bots are going to help us bring that back. By adding proactive AI and language support, we are continuing our mission to not only help companies create connections with their customers, but do so at the right time, with the right context, and in the right way."