InsideView Adds Bombora’s Intent Data to Apex

InsideView has added intent data from Bombora to its go-to-market decision engine InsideView Apex, helping users improve their strategic targeting.

Now executives who use InsideView Apex can widen their total addressable market by using Bombora's intent data to find new companies looking for their products and services and narrow their target market by applying intent data to refine the market segments Apex has generated.

"InsideView's Targeting Intelligence platform provides a single point of access for all B2B data and targeting signals, from firmographics, contact details, news events, personal connections, technographics, and now intent data," said Marc Perramond, InsideView's vice president of products, in a statement. "Adding Bombora intent data makes go-to-market planning in Apex that much more powerful. Now you can discover even more ideal prospects and home in on the specific accounts in your target market that are not only an ideal fit for what you sell but are also currently in-market."

Bombora finds businesses interested in specific products and services by aggregating B2B intent data from a data cooperative of meda, analyst, business news, and vendor websites, IT forums, and industry associations