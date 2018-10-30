Brainshark Introduces Sales Coaching Practice Field

Brainshark, providers of cloud-based sales enablement and readiness solutions, has enhanced its sales coaching technology with a Practice Field for sellers.

Brainshark's sales coaching software helps organizations improve rep readiness through video-based practice, reinforcement, and assessments. Coaches and managers use Brainshark to issue assignments to their reps (e.g., Show how you'd pitch this new product to this persona), and reps record themselves, submitting videos through the system for review.

Now, with the new coaching Practice Field, sales reps can do the following:

Practice their messages and skills in a safe environment, with video takes automatically saved. Reps can preview and delete these takes, as needed.

Share their practice videos with peers for feedback.

Submit their best work for review by coaches/managers. Submitted videos can also be processed by Brainshark's artificial intelligence-powered Machine Analysis engine, which can deliver insights about reps' ability to stay on-message, emotions, personality traits, and more.

"When it comes to learning, as the saying goes, Practice makes perfect," said Brendan Cournoyer, vice president of marketing at Brainshark, in a statement. "It's important that reps get that practice in a safe environment so they're comfortable trying new things and primed to learn and improve. With our new coaching Practice Field, reps can more easily hone their pitches and skills before demonstrating them to a manager or having a live customer interaction, when the stakes are higher. These new capabilities are yet another reflection of Brainshark's commitment to helping companies drive perpetual sales readiness and close more deals."

Brainshark is also unveiling other capabilities and enhancements to its sales coaching and learning software. These include the following: