X2Engine Releases X2CRM Enterprise Version 7.0

X2Engine today launched its latest edition, X2CRM Enterprise 7.0.

"The 7.0 release takes the X2 Marketing Automation layer to a new level that represents the most sophisticated enterprise platform available. The Marketing Automation powers all modules and functionality within the X2CRM Enterprise. It focuses on customer engagement through better segmentation by leads, contacts, accounts, and opportunities and manages the customer acquisition and interaction process through workflow automation, identifying and responding to customer behavior changes throughout the customer journey," said David Buchanan, CEO of X2Engine, in a statement.

While the open-source version was released mid-October, the Enterprise edition unveils advanced features that identify the status of the customer relationship and designate the appropriate communication path

The Enterprise 7.0 release expands functionality, segmentation, communication management, and reporting, helps users design processes and communication paths and manage specific communication permissions, and provides advanced campaign reporting.

Other Enterprise 7.0 release updates include the following: