Linc Adds a Digital Assistant to Automated Customer Care
Linc Global has added a direct-to-consumer automated assistant to its Customer Care Automation platform, using artificial intelligence, a single customer profile, and smart integrations to create real-time moments for shoppers.
Offering a branded, automated assistant across channels, the platform uses a contextual understanding of needs based on purchasing behavior, order status, customer care history, and unique preferences. The assistant offers a range of services across the customer journey, including post-purchase assistance, re-ordering, subscription help, reminders, contextual recommendations, and more. Additionally, using the platform's understanding of the customer and open APIs, companies can deploy value-added services, such as product selection assistance, in-store stock check, automated on-site live chat, real-time answers to product questions, and comprehensive loyalty program service.
The automated assistant can be integrated into existing systems, including CRM and marketing automation platforms. It supports a broad range of services across channels, including SMS, Facebook Messenger, website chat, Twitter, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.
"As the competition for customers' attention and engagement heats up, D2C brands are working hard to build stronger customer relationships, nurture loyalty, and leverage customer data," said Fang Cheng, CEO of Linc, in a statement. "Linc's Customer Care Automation platform is architected for real-time decision making using unified customer data from different interaction channels, and a deep comprehension of interaction context. Using the platform's direct-to-consumer capabilities, Linc'd brands can provide exceptional customer care across the whole customer journey, create more loyal customers, and bring far more rich customer data into their business."