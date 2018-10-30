Linc Adds a Digital Assistant to Automated Customer Care

Linc Global has added a direct-to-consumer automated assistant to its Customer Care Automation platform, using artificial intelligence, a single customer profile, and smart integrations to create real-time moments for shoppers.

Offering a branded, automated assistant across channels, the platform uses a contextual understanding of needs based on purchasing behavior, order status, customer care history, and unique preferences. The assistant offers a range of services across the customer journey, including post-purchase assistance, re-ordering, subscription help, reminders, contextual recommendations, and more. Additionally, using the platform's understanding of the customer and open APIs, companies can deploy value-added services, such as product selection assistance, in-store stock check, automated on-site live chat, real-time answers to product questions, and comprehensive loyalty program service.

The automated assistant can be integrated into existing systems, including CRM and marketing automation platforms. It supports a broad range of services across channels, including SMS, Facebook Messenger, website chat, Twitter, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.