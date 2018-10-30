Virid Updates marketAgility Cloud

Virid has added features to its marketAgility Cloud Platform, focused on speed, security, and enabling new sales opportunities, both online and in stores. From helping merchandisers move faster, to enabling real-time data flow from third parties and protecting and enhancing the customer experience, this newest release is focused on helping Virid clients get the most from the upcoming holiday season.

The updates to the administration tools are designed to streamline the process of getting products on client websites through new merchandising tools, including merchandising workflows, custom dashboards, and rules-based content merchandising.

Expanded options were added to the marketAgility Product Image Optimizer. This feature uses a single high-resolution image to automatically create mobile- and desktop-optimized product images. New settings enable more selection for compression levels, the addition of WebP as a supported format, and auto-add of category listing rollover images.

Virid also moved its suite of RESTful APIs out of beta and made them more widely available to third parties. This also includes the public release of real-time Product and Inventory APIs, support for real-time updates to BackOrder Dates, Order and Shipping RESTful calls, and support for webhooks.

Flash Sales enable clients touse new category features and templates to create timed and gated sales. This latest marketAgility platform release also includes optimized store inventory processes, faster Find in Store or Reserve in Store features, and enhancements to Blocks and Advertisements.

In this release, Virid also added additional levels of security to the marketAgility Admin tool, adding features like two-factor authentication and extending the existing SSL protections. Customer data opt-out processes were also implemented.