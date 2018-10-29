OpenText Extends ECM for Microsoft Dynamics 365

OpenText, a provider of enterprise information management solutions, has launched OpenText Extended ECM Enabler for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Customer Service. The new solution, developed with Contesto, integrates OpenText's Enterprise Content Management (ECM) portfolio with Dynamics 365 for Customer Service.

OpenText Extended ECM Enabler by Contesto for Dynamics 365 for Customer Service helps companies integrate content services into business processes.

"Extended ECM allows customer-facing employees to contribute and consume critical business content from directly within the Microsoft Dynamics 365 business applications. Armed with the right information, data and insight, employees can provide a more personalized experience to customers, helping the intelligent and connected enterprise to drive revenue, loyalty, and success," said Patricia Nagle, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at OpenText, in a statement.

The OpenText Extended ECM Business Workspace is at the center of the integration. It allows customer-facing roles to remain within the Dynamics 365 business application, while simultaneously having access to all of the nformation and documentation from across the organization.

OpenText users also benefit from a tighter integration with Microsoft Teams. OpenText Extended ECM for Microsoft Office 365 allows organizations to augment the repeatable and consistent collaboration of Business Workspaces with workplace chat, meetings, and notes in Teams;